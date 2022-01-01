About this product
SILICONE HAND SPOON PIPE 3" WITH GLASS BOWL
This is a nice little silicone hand spoon pipe that measures 3 inches in length. This pipe includes a glass bowl that has a built in screen. This is a cool little travel pipe that has that classic spoon pipe design. There are multiple colors available for this one.
Pipe Features
3 inch silicone hand pipe made from high quality material
Spoon Pipe
Color: varies
Includes glass bowl
Durable
Good for on the go
About this brand
SHP Online Smoke Shop
Best Online Smoke Shop for Silicone Hand Pipes & Water Pipes
SiliconeHandPipes.com is the best Online Smoke Shop. Being based out of Southern California, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with great silicone hand pipes and water pipes at awesome prices. In our online smoke shop you will find silicone bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes, nectar collectors, and other smoking accessories available for sale. Silicone hand pipes and water pipes have many benefits associated with them and are great alternatives to the traditional glass pipe. They are incredibly durable and are an ideal travel companion. Whether you are looking for a small silicone pipe, or big bong, or something in between, we got you covered. We have a wide variety of silicone hand pipes and water pipes available ranging in price, size, and function in our online smoke shop.
