About this product
Silicone Nectar Collector
This is a standard, easy to use silicone nectar collector that measures about 5 inches in length without the nail. It is easily portable and perfect to use when you are traveling. It is also incredibly easy use. In order for it to function you just take off the silicone cap and insert the metal nail and your good to go. All orders come with the silicone nectar collector, cap, and stainless steel nail.
NECTAR COLLECTOR FEATURES
Made of High Quality Silicone
Easy to use nectar collector
Stainless steel nail included
5 inches in length
About this brand
SHP Online Smoke Shop
Best Online Smoke Shop for Silicone Hand Pipes & Water Pipes
SiliconeHandPipes.com is the best Online Smoke Shop. Being based out of Southern California, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with great silicone hand pipes and water pipes at awesome prices. In our online smoke shop you will find silicone bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes, nectar collectors, and other smoking accessories available for sale. Silicone hand pipes and water pipes have many benefits associated with them and are great alternatives to the traditional glass pipe. They are incredibly durable and are an ideal travel companion. Whether you are looking for a small silicone pipe, or big bong, or something in between, we got you covered. We have a wide variety of silicone hand pipes and water pipes available ranging in price, size, and function in our online smoke shop.
