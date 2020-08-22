About this product
Silicone Recycler Dab Rig 5"
Recycler dab rigs in general function very well, and this one is no different. This silicone dab rig features a recycler and stands about 5 inches tall. This rig comes apart so you are easily able to get inside to clean it. The joint size on this one is 14mm and all orders included a 100% quartz banger.
DAB RIG FEATURES
Silicone dab rig
5 inches tall
Banger included
About this brand
SHP Online Smoke Shop
Best Online Smoke Shop for Silicone Hand Pipes & Water Pipes
SiliconeHandPipes.com is the best Online Smoke Shop. Being based out of Southern California, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with great silicone hand pipes and water pipes at awesome prices. In our online smoke shop you will find silicone bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes, nectar collectors, and other smoking accessories available for sale. Silicone hand pipes and water pipes have many benefits associated with them and are great alternatives to the traditional glass pipe. They are incredibly durable and are an ideal travel companion. Whether you are looking for a small silicone pipe, or big bong, or something in between, we got you covered. We have a wide variety of silicone hand pipes and water pipes available ranging in price, size, and function in our online smoke shop.
