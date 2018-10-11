Simply Bare
About this product
This BC Organic Apple Toffee is a FVOPA Organic Certified hybrid with a slight indica leaning. Visually this cultivar has big, thick leaves surrounding slightly fluffy-looking, yet dense buds. With a lineage of Sour Apples and Crème Brûlée you get an interesting combination of kushy and fruity, sweet aromas - you can almost smell the apple.
Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured.
Hand-harvested and cold cured, these buds were carefully selected, trimmed and placed in a recyclable glass jar, sealed for freshness.
THC: 18 - 24%
CBD: <0.1%
TERPENES: >2.5%
TERPENE PROFILE: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Farnesene, Humulene
Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured.
Hand-harvested and cold cured, these buds were carefully selected, trimmed and placed in a recyclable glass jar, sealed for freshness.
THC: 18 - 24%
CBD: <0.1%
TERPENES: >2.5%
TERPENE PROFILE: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Farnesene, Humulene
Sour Apple effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
171 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
22% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
5% of people say it helps with headache
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!