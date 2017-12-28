About this product

Our version of this sativa-dominant strain is FVOPA Organic Certified. Her exceptionally aromatic flower gives off a blueberry aroma with a warm and peppery terpene profile. Like any good dream, she’s both sweet and spicy.



Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured.



Hand-harvested and cold cured, these buds were carefully selected, trimmed and placed in a recyclable glass jar, sealed for freshness.



THC: 18 - 24%

CBD: <0.1%

TERPENES: >3.5%

TERPENE PROFILE: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Ocimene, Humulene