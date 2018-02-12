About this product

This sativa-dominant hybrid is rumored to be derived from genetics in Africa and then perfected in Robert’s Creek on the Sunshine Coast, BC. Her abundance of red pistils and medium-density flowers offer a spicy sandalwood aroma and a natural pink glow.



Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured.



Hand-harvested and cold cured, these buds were carefully selected, trimmed and placed in a recyclable glass jar, sealed for freshness.



THC: 17 - 23%

CBD: <0.1%

TERPENES: >2.5%

TERPENE PROFILE: Nerolidol, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Terpinolene