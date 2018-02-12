Simply Bare
About this product
This sativa-dominant hybrid is rumored to be derived from genetics in Africa and then perfected in Robert’s Creek on the Sunshine Coast, BC. Her abundance of red pistils and medium-density flowers offer a spicy sandalwood aroma and a natural pink glow.
Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured.
Hand-harvested and cold cured, these buds were carefully selected, trimmed and placed in a recyclable glass jar, sealed for freshness.
THC: 17 - 23%
CBD: <0.1%
TERPENES: >2.5%
TERPENE PROFILE: Nerolidol, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Terpinolene
Congo effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Energetic
86% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Depression
46% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!