Simply Bare
BC Organic Platinum Punch
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
BC Organic Platinum Punch has hints of cherry, blackberry and creamy vanilla that balance perfectly with its citrusy and peppery undertones.
Our small-batch BC Organic Platinum Punch is a FVOPA Organic Certified indica-dominant hybrid grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold-cured. This cultivar features vibrant purple leaves with fluffy yet dense buds and bright orange pistils. With a lineage of Platinum Jelly and Purple Punch, this punchy flower has hints of cherry, blackberry and creamy vanilla that balance perfectly with its citrusy and peppery undertones. The aroma will tickle your taste buds as soon as you open the jar.
Platinum Punch effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
