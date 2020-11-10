About this product

Our small-batch BC Organic Platinum Punch is a FVOPA Organic Certified indica-dominant hybrid grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold-cured. This cultivar features vibrant purple leaves with fluffy yet dense buds and bright orange pistils. With a lineage of Platinum Jelly and Purple Punch, this punchy flower has hints of cherry, blackberry and creamy vanilla that balance perfectly with its citrusy and peppery undertones. The aroma will tickle your taste buds as soon as you open the jar.