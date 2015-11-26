Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

BC Organic SFV OG Kush Hash 2g

by Simply Bare
IndicaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Our indica-dominant BC Organic SFV OG Kush, single strain hash is hand pressed through a unique process perfected over years of experimentation. We start by tumbling our living-soil and sun grown flower as soon as it is cured and we complete the process by hand cutting into an earthy brown hash. This FVOPA Organic certified hash gives off an incredible aroma that is an earthy pine combined with the expected gassy smell.

About this strain

Picture of SFV OG Kush
SFV OG Kush

SFV OG Kush is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing SFV OG with OG Kush. The result is a heavy-handed indica known for its sedating and relaxing effects. SFV OG Kush is pungent and commonly described as smelling like lemon scented cleaner mixed with pine. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its ability to relieve symptoms assocated with chronic pain.

SFV OG Kush effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
142 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
4% of people say it helps with headache
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Simply Bare
Simply Bare
Shop products
ABOUT US
The happiest plants are the most natural ones, so we grow organically in the heart of Fraser Valley, BC and work hand in hand with nature every step of the process: we plant our seeds in hand-mixed living soil, nourish them with fresh water, and grow them under the golden light of the BC sun. We’re careful not to strip anything away or add anything artificial. Instead of artificial pesticides, we enlist the help of nice bugs to eat the not so nice ones when we need to.

FULLY ORGANIC, FLAVORFUL CANNABIS
Our dream has always been to grow the most flavorful cannabis by using only organic ingredients and processes. We’re proud to be recognized as Certified Organic by the Fraser Valley Organic Producers Association. We’re the first cannabis producer to achieve standards for an Environmental Farm Plan, which means that we’re continuing towards 100% rainwater recycling, carbon capture and reuse, and net-zero energy and waste. We are the first Canadian recreational cannabis brand from Rubicon Organics – a producer of super premium, certified organic cannabis.

HOW WE GROW
Our way is not always easy, but it’s the only way to grow the best cannabis on earth, for the earth:
• Grown in Living Soil
• Hang Dried for 14 days
• Room filling aroma