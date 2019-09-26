Loading…
Organic Romulan 3.5g

by Simply Bare
IndicaTHC 18%CBD
Our FVOPA Certified Organic Romulan is an indica-dominant derived from the North American Indica and White Rhino lineages. It produces dense, frosty buds and has a refreshing flavor profile that boasts notes of pine, earth, and citrus. It is a popular choice among legacy growers in the Pacific Northwest. Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured.

Picture of Romulan
Romulan

Romulan is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing North American Indica with White Rhino. Named after the alien Star Trek race, this pine-scented strain is revered for its potent and therapeutic qualities. You can expect Romulan to deliver intense, cerebral effects that eventually give way to sedation and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help treat symptoms related to muscle spasms and nerve damage. Growers say Romulan produces dense, frosty buds and is a popular choice among growers in the Pacific Northwest.

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
634 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
39% of people say it helps with insomnia
Simply Bare
ABOUT US
The happiest plants are the most natural ones, so we grow organically in the heart of Fraser Valley, BC and work hand in hand with nature every step of the process: we plant our seeds in hand-mixed living soil, nourish them with fresh water, and grow them under the golden light of the BC sun. We’re careful not to strip anything away or add anything artificial. Instead of artificial pesticides, we enlist the help of nice bugs to eat the not so nice ones when we need to.

FULLY ORGANIC, FLAVORFUL CANNABIS
Our dream has always been to grow the most flavorful cannabis by using only organic ingredients and processes. We’re proud to be recognized as Certified Organic by the Fraser Valley Organic Producers Association. We’re the first cannabis producer to achieve standards for an Environmental Farm Plan, which means that we’re continuing towards 100% rainwater recycling, carbon capture and reuse, and net-zero energy and waste. We are the first Canadian recreational cannabis brand from Rubicon Organics – a producer of super premium, certified organic cannabis.

HOW WE GROW
Our way is not always easy, but it’s the only way to grow the best cannabis on earth, for the earth:
• Grown in Living Soil
• Hang Dried for 14 days
• Room filling aroma