This San Fernando Valley (SFV) OG Kush is a FVOPA Organic Certified version of the classic California kush. Leading with an earthy pine aroma with that gassy smell you’d expect.
Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured.
Hand-harvested and cold cured, these buds were carefully selected, trimmed and placed in a recyclable glass jar, sealed for freshness.
THC: 20 - 26%
CBD: <0.1%
TERPENES: >2%
TERPENE PROFILE: Limonene, beta-Myrcene, Trans-Caryophyllene, beta-Pinene
SFV OG Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
142 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
4% of people say it helps with headache
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
