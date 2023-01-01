Handmade hemp cap made in the USA

Enhance your style with the organic, stylish, signature, Sir Hemp Snapback cap. The cap is made from natural hemp, 100% parts sourced in the USA.



Stylish Casual Caps

The hemp clothing is environmentally friendly and does not contain chemicals. It is hypo-allergic and good for people with sensitive skin. You can wear the cap with your casual clothing at any season of the year. However, it is best worn when going outdoors in hot sun. The stylish design fits most adults while retaining the shape of the crown.



Comfortable

The cap is comfortable to wear. The black mesh-like back ensures proper aeration, especially in the hot weather. This feature lets you stay cool in those summer hiking trips or outdoor walks. Thanks to a comfortable sweatband, you can also wear it for the long period without any discomfort to your forehead.



Adjustable Strap

The hemp hat comes with an adjustable strap at the back. Therefore, you do not have to measure your head before making a purchase. You can adjust the cap to any length without losing shape. The strap is also durable and does not come off or break apart with regular usage.



Blocks Harmful UV Rays

UV rays can cause serious damage to your eyes and the forehead. Fortunately, the cap comes with a long visor to protect your forehead and the eyes. The visor is styled in such a way it looks stylish and does not cover your entire forehead.



Durable

The cap is meticulously made with reinforced stitching to ensure that different parts of the hat stay in place even with regular cleaning. Besides, the hemp clothing is tough enough to handle regular use and abuse without getting torn, especially around the visor.



Easy to Maintain

The hemp clothing is easy to clean and does not get creased after washing. Therefore, as soon as it is dry, you can wear it without having to press it with a hot iron. It also does not collect lots of dust when outdoors.

Show more