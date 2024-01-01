Creamy banana & soft acai berry tones shimmer against a sparkling, minty cool backdrop of menthol in Banana Acai Mintz. Banana & flora in the foreground, telltale earthen notes clash beautifully with minty sweetness on the exhale, a refreshing banana berry fruit punch with mint sprigs swirling in the punchbowl. Hybrid, but full of shape and life, Banana Acai Mintz is invigorating, but even-keeled. Euphoric and uplifting, the stone leans ever slightly sativa, perfect to kickstart your day or to invite your second wind. B.A.M!
About this strain
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.