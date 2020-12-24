Dartmouth Kush
Dartmouth Kush is an indica leaning hybrid that produces high THC resin packed buds. This flower delivers an earthy, and spice aroma with an unexpected berry flavour, provided by its blueberry genetic. Although smooth and aromatic, this is considered a potent kush strain.
THC: 20-25%
CBD: 0.06-1%
Glueberry effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Focused
18% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
9% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
9% of people report feeling talkative
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
9% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
9% of people say it helps with headaches
