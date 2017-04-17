Lemon Dory
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Lemon Dory is a sativa strain that produces large, dense colourful buds with medium-high THC. This aromatic flower delivers a fresh citrus aroma complimented by pine and spice.
THC: 15-20%
CBD: 0-1%
Lemon OG effects
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
27% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
22% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
