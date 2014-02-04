Mirage Plus
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Mirage Plus is indica-dominant. This high THC flower delivers pleasant earthy, slightly spicy and citrus aromas. Despite the rich coloured pistils and fragrant aroma, these dense buds are potent and full of resinous trichomes.
THC: 20-25%
CBD: 0.03-1%
THC: 20-25%
CBD: 0.03-1%
God Bud effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
411 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!