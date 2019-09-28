Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand SKOSHA

SKOSHA

Seagrass

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Sweet, spicy, and strong. SKOSHA Seagrass is an indica leaning hybrid with medium-high THC. Descended from the cookies family, expect a distinctive sweet taste with a fruity, peppery aroma, and a citrus undertone.

THC: 18-23%
CBD: 0-1%

Gelato Sorbet effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
ADD/ADHD
50% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!