Seagrass
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Sweet, spicy, and strong. SKOSHA Seagrass is an indica leaning hybrid with medium-high THC. Descended from the cookies family, expect a distinctive sweet taste with a fruity, peppery aroma, and a citrus undertone.
THC: 18-23%
CBD: 0-1%
Gelato Sorbet effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
ADD/ADHD
50% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
