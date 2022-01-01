About this product
The Blazer Big Shot Torch offers a safe, seamless, and efficient experience with state-of-the-art engineering and an easy-to-use, portable design. Featuring a large fuel capacity, this anti-flare butane torch burns long and full. Boasting a Piezo crystal igniter, this torch lights up instantly with the push of a button-you don’t need to carry a lighter with you. The Big Shot torch features a precision flame height adjuster- decrease or amplify flame size at a precise degree to tailor your sessions.
With a wide range of available temperatures, the Big Shot enables you to toggle heat up to 2500 °F and provides for up to 35 minutes of continuous torching. A high-grade brass nozzle keeps the flame steady you can turn the Big Shot upside down without worrying about flame blowing out.
Precision Flame Height Adjuster
35 Minutes Of Continuous Burn Time
2500 °F Flame
High-Grade Brass Flame Nozzle
Piezo Crystal Igniter
Portable Design
Detachable Base
Made in Japan
Available in multiple colors.
About this brand
Smoke Cartel
Hello Human! We are Smoke Cartel - and we're made up of a close team of glass enthusiasts and smokers (much like yourself!)
We are an online retailer and headshop, founded and based in Savannah, GA, that ships smoking gear all over the country, and even the world.
We at Smoke Cartel have a great love for craftsmanship & making things - so we offer a great variety of high quality glass pipes, water pipes, bubblers, spoons, oil and dab rigs, and all the accessories under the sun. We uphold all of our products to a high quality standard, and offer warranty programs for some of our most trusted vendors and products.
More importantly, we're made up of a close knit team of glass lovers, dedicated to making sure you get the best possible service & smoking gear.
