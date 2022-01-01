The Smoke Ghost allows you to smoke without the smell of the smoke. The Ghost replaces your smoke odor with lovely fragrances that are potent enough to overwhelm the smell of what you're burning. Here are some of the features of the Smoke Ghost:



-Gets rid of the smell of smoke: Smoke discretely wherever you like



-Contains scent cartridge: The smoke odor transforms into an aromatic fragrance



-Portable: Able to be hidden in your hand



-Interchangeable scents: The scent cartridge (the colored top) is interchangeable with other bases (the black bottom) allowing you to mix and match scents with others without using their mouthpiece



-Reduces second-hand smoke: The toxins in the smoke exhaled through the Ghost is filtered



Fluffy Flower



The Fluffy Flower contains a sage scent that is similar to Vick's Vaporub. As such, it is a great scent for smokers who have a running nose. The scent clears the sinuses of the user. Get this Ghost if you enjoy the sage!