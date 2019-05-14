About this product
• Double Chamber; 4-Arm Tree Perc
• 14mm Male Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Female Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb or 14mm Female Vapor Dome Legal Concentrate
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents
• Height: 10”
• Weight: 8.5 oz.
• Thickness: 0.125”
• Base: 3.125”
There’s nothing to get in the way of a good time with this ultralight 4-Arm tree perc, double chamber bong. Sporting a low maintenance tree perc with open ends for easy cleaning, this pipe gets the job done without all the frills and weight.
The airflow passes into the waterless initial chamber directly from the head piece, getting pulled up the trunk of the tree perc by negative pressure applied at the mouthpiece. Filtering through a small layer of water at the bottom of this secondary chamber, vapor travels directly up through the 5” neck to the mouthpiece.
This piece gives you the option of choosing a vapor dome for legal concentrate or a bowl piece if you prefer legal dry herb.
This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass with color-accented base, perc, and mouthpiece.
• 14mm Male Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Female Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb or 14mm Female Vapor Dome Legal Concentrate
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents
• Height: 10”
• Weight: 8.5 oz.
• Thickness: 0.125”
• Base: 3.125”
There’s nothing to get in the way of a good time with this ultralight 4-Arm tree perc, double chamber bong. Sporting a low maintenance tree perc with open ends for easy cleaning, this pipe gets the job done without all the frills and weight.
The airflow passes into the waterless initial chamber directly from the head piece, getting pulled up the trunk of the tree perc by negative pressure applied at the mouthpiece. Filtering through a small layer of water at the bottom of this secondary chamber, vapor travels directly up through the 5” neck to the mouthpiece.
This piece gives you the option of choosing a vapor dome for legal concentrate or a bowl piece if you prefer legal dry herb.
This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass with color-accented base, perc, and mouthpiece.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet