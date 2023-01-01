About this product
• For Concentrate Use
• Material: 4mm Quartz
• Style: Domeless Banger Nail
• Angle: 90°
• Joint Size: 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm
• Joint Style: Smooth
• Joint Type: Male or Female
• Height: 2.7"
• Weight: Approx 0.5-0.8 oz
(Varies with size)
The banger nail is a versatile concentrate accessory that offers a convenient alternative to the standard dab rig nail. Featuring a unique oil bowl attached to the joint by a tube, it allows you to keep heat away from the delicate glass of your water pipe when dabbing, preventing heat fractures and extending the life of your rig. Banger nails also allow you to easily convert any water pipe into a dab rig.
This classic domeless banger nail comes in a variety of styles to suit your needs and taste. It's made from 4mm quartz with a smooth joint to prevent locking. Available in 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm Male and Female joints.
• Material: 4mm Quartz
• Style: Domeless Banger Nail
• Angle: 90°
• Joint Size: 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm
• Joint Style: Smooth
• Joint Type: Male or Female
• Height: 2.7"
• Weight: Approx 0.5-0.8 oz
(Varies with size)
The banger nail is a versatile concentrate accessory that offers a convenient alternative to the standard dab rig nail. Featuring a unique oil bowl attached to the joint by a tube, it allows you to keep heat away from the delicate glass of your water pipe when dabbing, preventing heat fractures and extending the life of your rig. Banger nails also allow you to easily convert any water pipe into a dab rig.
This classic domeless banger nail comes in a variety of styles to suit your needs and taste. It's made from 4mm quartz with a smooth joint to prevent locking. Available in 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm Male and Female joints.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet