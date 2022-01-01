About this product
• Glass Hammer Bubbler for Dry Herb
• Fumed Glasswork
• Left Carb Hole
• Length: Approx 7”
• Bowl Diameter: Approx .75”
• Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: .3”
• Draft Hole Diameter: .15”
• Weight: 7 oz
Carved from the lights on high, this little piece of heaven will pick your feet up off the ground. Inspired by the soft pink lights of the aurora australis, this bubbler is layered with translucent shades of pink and yellow to create a visual symphony of color. The Aurora Contortion is fantastically twisted in both the hammer and neck, creating psychedelic alien shapes to get you into a wicked good mood.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
