About this product
• Single Chamber; Barrel Perc
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Male Banger Nail for Concentrates
• Material: Borosilicate Glass
• Height: 5.5”
• Weight: 7.3 oz
• Glass Thickness: 3mm
• Base: 2.5"
If you know anything about dabbing, you'll know that small, compact rigs are where it's at. Small chambers enhance the freshness and potency of your hits, not allowing any extra space that can cause dabs to go stale. That's why this rig is the perfect option for the flavor-chasers out there! A charming ball-shaped chamber contains a unique barrel perc that filters your dabs just enough to make them cool and smooth. It's perfectly practical in height for easy handling, made from sturdy glass, and has an ergonomic curved mouthpiece for an effortless experience. The design aesthetic is nicely minimalist, featuring colored Diamond Glass logos.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
