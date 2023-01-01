About this product
• Single Chamber; Matrix Perc
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Male Banger Nail for Concentrate
• Material: Borosilicate Glass
• Height: 10.25”
• Weight: 30 oz
• Glass Thickness: 5mm
• Base Diameter: 4.5"
It’s due time you've upgraded your collection with a hardcore, no-nonsense piece, because great concentrates deserve a great rig to be enjoyed from.
This is a dab rig that's guaranteed to stand the test of time and frequent use. Its highly-durable construction consists of burly 5mm borosilicate glass, as well as a wide base that easily supports the heavy weight of this piece. For dabs that are potent yet won't scorch the throat, a gorgeous matrix percolator serves at the centerpiece of this rig, as well as a vapor-cooling powerhouse. The cherry on top is the slightly bent mouthpiece, which provides ergonomic access to the mouthpiece to take your hits. There's good reason this dab rig is named "The Kingpin": Superior durability, practicality, and elegance.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
