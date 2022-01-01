About this product
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 6-in-1 Titanium Nail for Legal Concentrate
• Colored Silicone
• Height: 11”
• Weight: 13.4 oz.
• Silicone Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 3.5”
Mario is on an all-new adventure in the world of weed! This silicone dab rig is a completely new way to enjoy your favorite concentrates in silicone pipe format. The beaker base offers stability with hexagonal pattern, a comfortable grip, and the piece can be disassembled into 6 pieces for easy cleaning and transport: the nail, the glass joint, the silicone downstem, the mario body, and the neck/mouthpiece. This rig comes with a a 6-in-1 titanium nail to do your dabs justice.
About this brand
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet