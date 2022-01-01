About this product
• Removable Glass Bowl
• Left Carb Hole
• Length: Approx 4.3”
• Bowl Diameter: Approx .75”
• Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: .25”
• Draft Hole Diameter: .125”
• Weight: 2.25 oz
In need of a portable smoking setup? These multi-colored silicone spoon pipes are flexible, durable, and come with a removable glass bowl for dry herb. On the bottom of the pipe neck you’ll find a poker tool to help you pack and unpack your bowls. Underneath the bowl, a small stash compartment with removable cap allows you to carry a bowl or two with you wherever you go.
About this brand
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
