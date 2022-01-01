About this product
• Glass Steamroller for Legal Dry Herb
• Sculpted Glasswork
• Front Carb Hole
• Length: Approx 10.5”
• Weight: 10.1 oz.
• Mouthpiece Diameter: .5”
• Carb Hole Diameter: .25"
• Draft Hole Diameter: .125"
Rise and shine, sleepyhead! The playful dragon inhabiting this steamroller will huff, and puff, and help you start your day off right. Don’t worry about her rolling away! Even though she’s a steam roller, her home comes equipped with glass pegs to keep her safe and sound. The dragon, bowl, and ends of this steamroller are tinted yellow with a slight fume to the glasswork, while the dragon has extra colorful fins. This is one of the most regal steamrollers out there!
The bowl draft on this pipe is 0.125”, the carb hole is 0.25”, and the mouthpiece is a whopping 0.5” in diameter, for extra big rips.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
