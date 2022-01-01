About this product
• Single Chamber, Fixed Stem Perc
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate
• Gender Changer, Bowl Pieces for Dry Herb, and Other Accessories Available
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents
• Height: 7”
• Weight: 14.2 oz.
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 3.5”
These quality banger hangers have a little something extra in the design department: spots! In addition to the rich colors accenting the intake, stem, neck ring, and mouthpiece, these dappled dab rigs have a unique pattern baked into the neck and bottom of the pieces. These pieces have a wide base and they’re nice and small, making them a perfect table piece that’s hard to knock over. In terms of percolation, the close-ended stem has two diffusion holes to produce tasty vapor bubbles. Grab yourself a high quality piece at a steal of a price!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
