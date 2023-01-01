About this product
• Double Chamber; Inline Perc and Klein Recycler
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Thick Bottom Male Dab Nail
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents
• Height: 6”
• Weight: 8oz
• Glass Thickness: 3mm
• Base Diameter: 3”
Whaddup thickness? This curvy little number is just what the doctor ordered for a smooth smoking experience. Unique to every other dab rig in our inventory, this piece comes with a Thick Bottom Dab Nail, giving you a 5mm barrier between the base of the nail and the smoke. This allows for even heating and increased heat retention. The rig itself improves the smoking experience with an inline perc in the wide base of the chamber, paired with a Klein recycler to smooth out even the hottest hits. What can we say? We like 'em thick.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
