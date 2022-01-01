About this product
• Glass Hammer Pipe for Dry Herb
• Left Side Carb Hole
• Length: Approx 8”
• Bowl Diameter: Approx 1”
• Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .25”
• Weight: 8 oz
The aliens have landed right on your coffee table, and they’ve brought with them one of the nicest bubblers you’re going to find, both in style and in smoke. This hammer bubbler is as good as it gets. Featuring a large flat bottom on the chamber, there is no knocking this one over. And the design is beautiful. Inside the classic UFO shape with portholes is where you’ll find the bubbler’s chamber. This leads out to the neck, which is crafted with subtle yet distinct porthole designs of its own. The deep blue color of the bowl is luxurious and reminiscent of the sky in the final moments between day and night. The bowl itself is large enough for friendly sesh. Meet your new daily smoker.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
