Soji Health Pet Relief can benefit animals of all sizes!



All mammals have an endocannabinoid system; hence our pets can also experience the same amazing health benefits as humans from consuming Hemp CBD. Many people have begun to provide Hemp CBD to their dogs and cats to support overall health and an active lifestyle.



Our formulas are non-psychoactive and come with a convenient pump for accurate dosing. No more mess with glass droppers!



Always consult with your veterinarian before making changes to your pet’s dietary regimen.



Soji Health Pet Relief can also be applied topically to help soothe your pet. This should not be applied to any open wound.



Gluten Free

Non-GMO

Soy Free

No THC

