PET RELIEF WITH SALMON OIL

by Soji Health
THC —CBD —

About this product

Pet Relief with Salmon Oil can benefit animals of all sizes!

All mammals have an endocannabinoid system; hence our pets can also experience the same amazing health benefits as humans from consuming Hemp CBD. Many people have begun to provide Hemp CBD to their dogs and cats to support overall health and an active lifestyle.

Our formulas are non-psychoactive and come with a convenient pump for accurate dosing. No more mess with glass droppers!

Always consult with your veterinarian before making changes to your pet’s dietary regimen.

Gluten-Free
Non-GMO
Soy Free
No THC

Ingredients: Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil, Water, Glycerin, Phosphatidylcholine (from purified sunflower lecithin), Vitamin E, and Pure Hemp Extract Oil

