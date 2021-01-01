Loading…
Solei Sungrown Cannabis

Zesty Citrus 1:1 CBD:THC Moisturizing Body Cream

About this product

This moisturizing body cream features high levels of CBD and THC in, with a zesty citrus orange scent.

You find balance in everything that you do with bright-eyed optimism – this balance topical lives up to its name.
