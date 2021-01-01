Solei Sungrown Cannabis
Zesty Citrus 1:1 CBD:THC Moisturizing Body Cream
About this product
This moisturizing body cream features high levels of CBD and THC in, with a zesty citrus orange scent.
You find balance in everything that you do with bright-eyed optimism – this balance topical lives up to its name.
