Solei Sungrown Cannabis
Cucumber Mint Free CBD Moisturizing Body Cream
About this product
This moisturizing body cream features high levels of CBD and a fresh cucumber mint scent.
Sometimes you need to get moving, sometimes you just need to hold a pose, and this Free topical was developed for the occasions where you’re focused on a little bit of both.
