Chocolate Cheesecake
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Sprinkled with amber hairs and frosted with trichomes; these buds are loaded with aromas of chocolate and cheese.
An inspired indica journey awaits with Chocolate Cheesecake. Sprinkled with amber hairs and frosted with trichomes, these buds are loaded with aromas of chocolate and cheese from their caryophyllene, humulene and limonene terpenes. So, put on your comfy pants and add a little sunshine to your day.
Chocolate Cheesecake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!