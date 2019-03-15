About this product

An inspired indica journey awaits with Chocolate Cheesecake. Sprinkled with amber hairs and frosted with trichomes, these buds are loaded with aromas of chocolate and cheese from their caryophyllene, humulene and limonene terpenes. So, put on your comfy pants and add a little sunshine to your day.