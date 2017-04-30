Solei Sungrown Cannabis
About this product
Your spa escape – without the hefty bill. Rich green hues with spicy notes and backed by flavours of earth and fruit, Solei Free is perfectly flowered, sun-grown to the highest quality in an eco-friendly environment and harvested at just the right moment.
Treasure Island effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
