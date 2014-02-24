Solei Sungrown Cannabis
About this product
Our favourite way to slow down after a long day (or week, or month). Spicy citrus aroma backed by flavours of earth and wood, Solei Unplug is perfectly flowered, sun-grown to the highest quality in an eco-friendly environment and harvested at just the right moment.
Rockstar effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
239 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
