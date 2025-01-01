About this product
ACTIVE RELIEF - SPARX - ROLL-ON PAIN RELIEF - 3oz - 250mg (No Menthol)
SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a topical gel that acts locally where it is applied, causes increased blood flow to the area, which causes an associated decrease in inflammation. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on absorbs quickly, incorporates natural anti-inflammatories, and leaves no residue behind.
Ingredients: Hemp Oil, Arnica, CBD Isolate
SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a gel infused with Hemp Oil, Arnica, CBD Isolate that can be applied locally to inflamed or painful muscles. The CBD topical is quickly absorbed through the skin. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is hypoallergenic and 100% safe for external use.
SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on contains CBD (cannabidiol) Isolate and Organic Hemp Oil. The CBD in SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a non-psychoactive cannabidiol and will not produce any sensations of being “high.” SPARX Pain Relief products contain zero THC and are lab-tested for quality. All products have been independently tested for accuracy and potency.
DIRECTIONS
Massage in a circular motion, let it set for a few seconds. Repeat as necessary but not more than 3-4 times per day.
SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a topical gel that acts locally where it is applied, causes increased blood flow to the area, which causes an associated decrease in inflammation. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on absorbs quickly, incorporates natural anti-inflammatories, and leaves no residue behind.
Ingredients: Hemp Oil, Arnica, CBD Isolate
SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a gel infused with Hemp Oil, Arnica, CBD Isolate that can be applied locally to inflamed or painful muscles. The CBD topical is quickly absorbed through the skin. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is hypoallergenic and 100% safe for external use.
SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on contains CBD (cannabidiol) Isolate and Organic Hemp Oil. The CBD in SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a non-psychoactive cannabidiol and will not produce any sensations of being “high.” SPARX Pain Relief products contain zero THC and are lab-tested for quality. All products have been independently tested for accuracy and potency.
DIRECTIONS
Massage in a circular motion, let it set for a few seconds. Repeat as necessary but not more than 3-4 times per day.
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
ACTIVE RELIEF - SPARX - ROLL-ON PAIN RELIEF - 3oz - 250mg (No Menthol)
SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a topical gel that acts locally where it is applied, causes increased blood flow to the area, which causes an associated decrease in inflammation. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on absorbs quickly, incorporates natural anti-inflammatories, and leaves no residue behind.
Ingredients: Hemp Oil, Arnica, CBD Isolate
SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a gel infused with Hemp Oil, Arnica, CBD Isolate that can be applied locally to inflamed or painful muscles. The CBD topical is quickly absorbed through the skin. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is hypoallergenic and 100% safe for external use.
SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on contains CBD (cannabidiol) Isolate and Organic Hemp Oil. The CBD in SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a non-psychoactive cannabidiol and will not produce any sensations of being “high.” SPARX Pain Relief products contain zero THC and are lab-tested for quality. All products have been independently tested for accuracy and potency.
DIRECTIONS
Massage in a circular motion, let it set for a few seconds. Repeat as necessary but not more than 3-4 times per day.
SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a topical gel that acts locally where it is applied, causes increased blood flow to the area, which causes an associated decrease in inflammation. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on absorbs quickly, incorporates natural anti-inflammatories, and leaves no residue behind.
Ingredients: Hemp Oil, Arnica, CBD Isolate
SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a gel infused with Hemp Oil, Arnica, CBD Isolate that can be applied locally to inflamed or painful muscles. The CBD topical is quickly absorbed through the skin. SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is hypoallergenic and 100% safe for external use.
SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on contains CBD (cannabidiol) Isolate and Organic Hemp Oil. The CBD in SPARX Pain Relief Roll-on is a non-psychoactive cannabidiol and will not produce any sensations of being “high.” SPARX Pain Relief products contain zero THC and are lab-tested for quality. All products have been independently tested for accuracy and potency.
DIRECTIONS
Massage in a circular motion, let it set for a few seconds. Repeat as necessary but not more than 3-4 times per day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SPARX
SPARX Health and Wellness was born out of a passion to help people live healthier, happier lives. SPARX strives to put the amazing natural healing power of nutraceutical-infused Cannabidiol (CBD) within reach of everyone – helping them live happier, healthier, longer and stronger lives without being over-dependent on prescription medications or opiates. All our products are pharmacist-formulated and produced in FDA-registered facilities and regularly inspected by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in order to further affirm our dedication to quality and safety of our ingredients without risk of complication. All of our products are third-party tested for maximum potency, THC-FREE and sourced from organic, All-American hemp. All SPARX CBD products are proudly refined, packaged, and made in the USA, from hemp grown in America by family farmers. All SPARX CBD products are made in facilities that have Good Manufacturing Practice Certifications. The Good Manufacturing Practice Certification is a special certification verifying the dedication to authenticity and integrity. It means that with SPARX, you are always getting what we say you are getting, and that our products are produced with pharmaceutical levels of quality and hygiene.
Notice a problem?Report this item