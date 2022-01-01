Special Blue "Saxophone" Torch Lighters are multi-purpose butane torches that produce a high power tri-flame and work at any angle. Special Blue Torches are great for lighting cigars, blunts, cannagars, pipes and campfires. These torches are pre-filled with butane and have assorted rubberized finishes. These torches measure 4.25" tall and are sold in displays of 12 torches.



Special Blue Torch Features:

Display of 12 Refillable Torches

Great for Cigs, Cigars, Pipes, etc.

3 Head Torch Flame

Assorted Rubberized Finishes

Works at Any Angle

Adjustable Flame

What's in the Box:

12x - Saxophone Mini Butane Gas Torch Lighters by Special Blue Torch