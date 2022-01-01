About this product
Special Blue "Saxophone" Torch Lighters are multi-purpose butane torches that produce a high power tri-flame and work at any angle. Special Blue Torches are great for lighting cigars, blunts, cannagars, pipes and campfires. These torches are pre-filled with butane and have assorted rubberized finishes. These torches measure 4.25" tall and are sold in displays of 12 torches.
Special Blue Torch Features:
Display of 12 Refillable Torches
Great for Cigs, Cigars, Pipes, etc.
3 Head Torch Flame
Assorted Rubberized Finishes
Works at Any Angle
Adjustable Flame
What's in the Box:
12x - Saxophone Mini Butane Gas Torch Lighters by Special Blue Torch
