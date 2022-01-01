The Special Blue Broiler torch lighter features a built-in base. This model works at any angle, refills quickly, is cordless and lightweight, and has a lifetime warranty from Special Blue that your customers will appreciate. An adjustable flame control and safety lock makes Special Blue torches suitable for users of any skill level. The automatic ignition system allows users to simply turn the adjustment flame control to open and then push the trigger to ignite the flame.



Broiler Torch Features:

Standing Torch Lighter

Refillable Butane Torch

Auto Ignition

Adjustable Flame

Multiple Colours