KINDLY NOTE: The G1000W LED grow light is a 10-bar light, the operating voltage is 220-277V. If the inpute voltage is lower than 220V, the light will fail to start and the whole light won't light up. If the voltage in your home is 110V, a voltage converter / transformer is needed to run the light.
MAXIMUM UNIFORMITY & EFFICIENCY: G1000W with unique designed extended 10 bars LED grow light provide more even and full canopy coverage, especially to the outer cultivation areas. With 4910pcs Bridgelux diodes, G1000W Led grow lights draw 1000 watts, achieving an impressive PPE of 2.9 umol/J, coverage for 4x4ft of commercial high-yielding full-cycle growth.
FULL SPECTRUM & DIMMABLE: Full spectrum LED grow lights (3200-4200K,4800-5000k, 650-665nm) is perfect for seed to harvest, to adapt to each phase of the plant cycle. The dimming knob is ideal for growers to adjust the light intensity according to different growing stages.
DAISY-CHAIN DIMMING: Dimming daisy chain feature allows you to connect up to 30 of G1000W grow lights together - dimming multiple lights simultaneously. Widely applied in the commercial growing (horizontal and 4x4ft vertical farming, racks ), grow rooms, home grows (5x5 ft grow tents), dwc, hydroponics.
PASSIVELY COOLED & DETACHABLE DRIVER: Bar grow light design and aluminium heat sink on the back contribute to better airflow and great heat dissipation. G1000W plant growing lamp comes with a detachable driver and 8.5ft long power cord, there by reducing ambient heat in your growing space for extended lifespan. With the waterproof coating on the LED diodes, worry free of the moist environment.
Spider Farmer
Spider Farmer has been the innovative leader of LED grow light manufacturing since 2009, with 3800sqm LED Grow Lights workshop and built a 2700sqm workshop for Grow Tent since 2014. Our self-designed brand- Spider Farmer proves to be the popular and well-known product among the customers worldwide in today’s market. Overseas warehouse & and service center & distributors in USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, provide customers fast shipping and take good care of the after-service for customers. We guarantee our quality, our led grow lights with CE, RoHs certification in EU market, ETL&UL list for North America including USA and Canada. We accept OEM/ wholesale/retail service, meet customers’ different needs. Most important, We provide a reasonable & competitive price. Sincerely look forward to being your best partner and hopefully have more cooperation with you! We are a self-sustaining company so the research, design, development, production, and testing are performed by our own teams of experts, who contribute to our extraordinary products. We are diligent at maintaining our partnerships with all of our teams that are involved in every aspect of the LED grow light manufacturing and that reflects on our advanced product line and company growth. Spider Farmer is resolute in providing the highest quality LED Grow Light and Hydroponics Grow Tent to our customers.