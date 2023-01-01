About this product
Dimmable & Low Energy Consumption 24W LED Light: Hydroponic growing system with dimming is ideal for growers to adjust the light intensity according to different growing stages. The minimum dimming of 10% only consumes 2.4W of power, which is infinitely close to the minimum energy consumption. And achieves faster growth and harvest than others. Unique warm white light never dazzles you. The indoor Herb Garden be used in any environment, kitchen, desk, bedroom, etc.
More Room and More Comfortable: Up to 12 plants grow at a time, adjustable height up to 19.4" with this indoor herb garden kit. Indoor gardening system is equipped with a large 6L water tank. A visual window can see the water level and the growth of plant roots. Drain holes at the bottom of the tank make drainage easier. Adjustable pump can adjust the water volume of the pump at any time.
Vegtebale and Flower & Fruit Modes: Vegetable mode contains blue light, white light, warm white light and partial red light, it is suitable for vegetables and non-flowering plants. Flower & Fruit mode contains more red light, it is suitable for flowers and fruits. This indoor gardening kit comes with 6 dimming options, 10%/20%/40%/60%/80%/100%. You can even control the temperature of the lights at any time.
Multiple Timing and Smart Design：Hydroponics growing system allows 4 timing cycle modes: 4/8/12/16 h. You do not have to be limited to a single cycle of 8/16 h. Quiet water pump for 30 minutes cycle, it makes the nutrient mix well with water and air, and makes enough oxygen for the plants. The control panel and water pump of this herb garden gives reminders for when to add water and plant food.
About this brand
Spider Farmer
Spider Farmer has been the innovative leader of LED grow light manufacturing since 2009, with 3800sqm LED Grow Lights workshop and built a 2700sqm workshop for Grow Tent since 2014. Our self-designed brand- Spider Farmer proves to be the popular and well-known product among the customers worldwide in today’s market. Overseas warehouse & and service center & distributors in USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, provide customers fast shipping and take good care of the after-service for customers. We guarantee our quality, our led grow lights with CE, RoHs certification in EU market, ETL&UL list for North America including USA and Canada. We accept OEM/ wholesale/retail service, meet customers’ different needs. Most important, We provide a reasonable & competitive price. Sincerely look forward to being your best partner and hopefully have more cooperation with you! We are a self-sustaining company so the research, design, development, production, and testing are performed by our own teams of experts, who contribute to our extraordinary products. We are diligent at maintaining our partnerships with all of our teams that are involved in every aspect of the LED grow light manufacturing and that reflects on our advanced product line and company growth. Spider Farmer is resolute in providing the highest quality LED Grow Light and Hydroponics Grow Tent to our customers.