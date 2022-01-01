About this product
SOUR CITRUS BOMB
220 – 280 mg/g THC
Boom go the terpenes! This next-level strain packs grapefruit flavours at near nuclear levels and delivers an over-the-top explosive aroma of sour-citrus. This exclusive cultivar is a cross of rocket fuel from Chemdawg and powered up potency of SFV OG Kush. Hard to find (and harder to pronounce) rare terpenes like valencene, camphene, guaiol and fenchol combine to take you on a sensorial ride of your life.
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
