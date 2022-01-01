About this product
A WEST COAST WONDER.
21 - 24% THC
Originally from Cali, this sunny sativa strain is a legend in its own time. Once you taste the sweet berry and citrus notes from this strain, you might have to pinch yourself. Hailing from the Santa Cruz mountains, this warm approachable stain is like a campfire that everyone can gather around. It's one of the most widely popular strains available, and for good reason: it's a direct descendent of Blueberry and Haze. This legend embodies every chill vibe you'd ever expect from the Pacific wonderland where it originates.
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
