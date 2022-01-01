A WEST COAST WONDER.

21 - 24% THC

Originally from Cali, this sunny sativa strain is a legend in its own time. Once you taste the sweet berry and citrus notes from this strain, you might have to pinch yourself. Hailing from the Santa Cruz mountains, this warm approachable stain is like a campfire that everyone can gather around. It's one of the most widely popular strains available, and for good reason: it's a direct descendent of Blueberry and Haze. This legend embodies every chill vibe you'd ever expect from the Pacific wonderland where it originates.