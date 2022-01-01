About this product
A CULT CLASSIC.
20 - 24% THC
A real crowd pleaser, this bud is a classic. Known for its purplish colour and delightful peppery, sweet taste, it’d be hard to pick a better one. Eugene, Oregon might be best known for rain and counterculture novelists. But this funky little city may be where all things 'Blue' in cannabis originated, with Blueberry paving the way. Bred by the incomparable DJ Short, this legendary strain has been around since the 70s. Still, its timeless appeal has put smiles on people's faces for generations.
20 - 24% THC
A real crowd pleaser, this bud is a classic. Known for its purplish colour and delightful peppery, sweet taste, it’d be hard to pick a better one. Eugene, Oregon might be best known for rain and counterculture novelists. But this funky little city may be where all things 'Blue' in cannabis originated, with Blueberry paving the way. Bred by the incomparable DJ Short, this legendary strain has been around since the 70s. Still, its timeless appeal has put smiles on people's faces for generations.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.