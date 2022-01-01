A TREAT LIKE NONE OTHER

19 – 25% THC



A cultivar with rich, velvety chocolate aromas. We’ve cooked up a cultivar that’s caked in frosted trichomes and sprinkled with unique terpenes that makes this exclusive Spinach® Cocoa Bomba the perfect satisfaction for your sweet tooth. This strain is a treat like none other. One part Do-si-Dos and one part Lava Cake, this cultivar is rich with velvety chocolate aromas that might make your favourite bakery a little jealous, and we couldn’t be less sorry.