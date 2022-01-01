About this product
A TREAT LIKE NONE OTHER
220 – 280 mg/g THC
A cultivar with rich, velvety chocolate aromas. We’ve cooked up a cultivar that’s caked in frosted trichomes and sprinkled with unique terpenes that makes this exclusive Spinach® Cocoa Bomba the perfect satisfaction for your sweet tooth. This strain is a treat like none other. One part Do-si-Dos and one part Lava Cake, this cultivar is rich with velvety chocolate aromas that might make your favourite bakery a little jealous, and we couldn’t be less sorry.
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
