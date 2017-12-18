Spinach Cannabis
Spinach™ Dancehall
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%
About this product
This frosty daytime sativa is known for its sweet melon, spicy, floral, and fruity aromas that comes from the strain's myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene terpene profile.
This frosty daytime sativa is known for its sweet melon, spicy, floral, and fruity aromas that comes from the strain’s myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene terpene profile.
Dancehall effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
35% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
