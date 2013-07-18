Spinach Cannabis
Spinach™ Diesel
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
At Spinach™ we have High Expectations™ for our Farm-to-Bowl™ products, and safety testing is one of the few things we take seriously.
This frosty anytime hybrid is known for its unique citrus, sour aroma that comes from the strain’s limonene and caryophyllene terpene profile.
Diesel Duff effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
33% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Paranoid
33% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
77% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
77% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
