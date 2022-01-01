A CANADIAN LEGEND.

20 - 28% THC

After the show, unplug with this famous strain. Skunky, funky and sorta sour, it steals the show every time anyway. No offense to a certain Alberta band from the Mid-2000s, but this B.C. born indica is our favourite Canadian Rockstar. Just look at this photograph, and you'll see why. Rockstar Kush nugs are loaded with sticky trichomes that make it great to roll with. Once lit, this strain amplifies the down-tempo vibes of green rooms worldwide.