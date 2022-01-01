AN UNKNOWN ORIGIN.

20 - 28% THC

If strains were like stars in the sky, Sensi Star would outshine most. Contemplate its sweet, sour, piney, and fruity aroma when the sun goes down. Like a lot of things in the Universe, Sensi Star's beginnings are clouded in mystery. It might be an Afghani descendant, but its genetics have never been fully revealed. Despite the speculation, it's hard to dispute this legends status – Sensi has dazzled the awards tour for decades.